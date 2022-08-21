Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $164,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.28. 1,740,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

