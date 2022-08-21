Matrix AI Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,792.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $1.55 million and $53,792.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matrix AI Network alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024031 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00256178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001107 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matrix AI Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matrix AI Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matrix AI Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.