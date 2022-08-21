Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.00 million-$37.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.94 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.50–$0.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.87. 4,338,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.04. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative net margin of 287.93% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

In related news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at $101,267,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total transaction of $233,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 346,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,830.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,222,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,458. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

