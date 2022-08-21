MegaCryptoPolis Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. MegaCryptoPolis has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $11,173.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MegaCryptoPolis has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can currently be purchased for about $4.70 or 0.00022446 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
MegaCryptoPolis Coin Profile
MegaCryptoPolis launched on September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MegaCryptoPolis is mcp3d.com.
Buying and Selling MegaCryptoPolis
