Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,814 shares of company stock worth $2,022,068 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.