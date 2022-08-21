Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,056,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,811 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $234,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 172,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of META traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.96. 26,240,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,168,602. The firm has a market cap of $451.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.86. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,114,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,660,135. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.78.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

