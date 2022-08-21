Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Cut by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,298.25.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,244,497 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,333.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,082.78 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,227.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,302.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

