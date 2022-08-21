Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.54.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $183.87 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $158.85 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average of $190.26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

