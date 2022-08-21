Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Read More

