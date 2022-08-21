Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,859 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware Price Performance

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470 in the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

