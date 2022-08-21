Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 244,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 247.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2,329.7% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 86,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 14.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $1,524,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.40 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

