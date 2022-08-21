Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $201,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,114,591 shares of company stock valued at $355,690,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $322.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

