Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

