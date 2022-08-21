Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Critical Survey

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Pharmaceuticals $15.00 million 15.11 -$42.85 million ($1.46) -5.17 Advaxis $3.24 million 1.97 -$17.86 million ($6.70) -0.52

Advaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Advaxis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Advaxis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -57.80% -54.81% Advaxis N/A -39.23% -33.85%

Volatility & Risk

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Milestone Pharmaceuticals beats Advaxis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

