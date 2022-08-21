Minter Network (BIP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,426.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Minter Network has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1,426.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00768793 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,911,361 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.