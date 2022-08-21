MintMe.com Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $203,624.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $203,624.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,414.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,620.22 or 0.07566012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00156708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00256926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00720478 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00550928 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

