Mithril Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $23.88 million and $3.49 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009018 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00223786 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

