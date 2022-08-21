MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $42,010.45 and approximately $530.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.