Morgan Stanley Increases BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $71.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. City State Bank purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

