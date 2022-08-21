Morgan Stanley Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $83.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.91.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

