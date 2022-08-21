NAFTY Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.26 Million (NAFTY)

NAFTY (NAFTY) traded up 54.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, NAFTY has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. One NAFTY coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NAFTY has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $112,880.00 worth of NAFTY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

NAFTY Profile

NAFTY’s total supply is 19,481,078,369 coins and its circulating supply is 18,942,874,428 coins. NAFTY’s official Twitter account is @nafty_token.

NAFTY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAFTY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAFTY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAFTY using one of the exchanges listed above.

