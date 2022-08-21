Nano Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Nano has a total market capitalization of $121.97 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00004271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005258 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.