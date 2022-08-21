Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.3 %

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

