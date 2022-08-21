NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, August 25th

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Thursday, August 25th. The 13-14 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

