Neblio Price Tops $0.58 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $11.18 million and $492,313.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00002698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000900 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,413,179 coins and its circulating supply is 19,371,116 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

