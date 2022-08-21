Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,076 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $241.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

