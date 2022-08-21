Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Cut by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,855,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,331,028 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 1.87% of Newmont worth $1,180,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $6,983,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $2,551,000. Colrain Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.8% in the first quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth $6,066,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Newmont by 26.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $3,028,880. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.37.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

