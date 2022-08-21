NFT STARS (NFTS) Trading Up 57.7% This Week

NFT STARS (NFTS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, NFT STARS has traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar. NFT STARS has a total market capitalization of $218,948.23 and $11,899.00 worth of NFT STARS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT STARS coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000523 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
NFT STARS Profile
NFT STARS’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,997,660 coins. NFT STARS’s official Twitter account is @nftstars1.
NFT STARS Coin Trading
