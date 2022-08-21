NFT Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. NFT has a market cap of $22.24 and $55,377.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004624 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,632.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00128600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094395 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

