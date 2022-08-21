NFTPad Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges (NFTPAD)

NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, NFTPad has traded down 19% against the dollar. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $31,146.76 and approximately $13,898.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTPad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NFTPad

NFTPad’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,800,000 coins. NFTPad’s official Twitter account is @nftpadofficial.

NFTPad Coin Trading

