Nia Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Schnitzer Steel Industries accounts for approximately 2.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 480,325 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other news, Director Wayland R. Hicks bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of SCHN stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.25. 111,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,519. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $967.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

