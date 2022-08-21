Nia Impact Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,867,000 after buying an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after buying an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,852,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

XYL traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.53. 723,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

