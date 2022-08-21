Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Materialise worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Materialise by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Materialise in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Materialise in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Materialise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Materialise Stock Down 5.7 %

MTLS traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. 190,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a market cap of $647.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. Materialise NV has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $27.55.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.82 million. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Materialise Company Profile



Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

