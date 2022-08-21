Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 3.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,155,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,791. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

