Nia Impact Advisors LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLKN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $3,421,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $5,184,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.06. The stock had a trading volume of 297,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,491. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -138.89%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

