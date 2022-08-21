Nia Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine makes up 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Editas Medicine worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.4% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Editas Medicine Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,105. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.22.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 580.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1578.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $51,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,795 shares of company stock valued at $82,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

