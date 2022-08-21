NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

NICE Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,540. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 62.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

