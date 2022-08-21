NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $276.00.

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,540. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 27.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 62.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

