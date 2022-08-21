NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,340 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NYSE NKE traded down $2.85 on Friday, hitting $113.16. 5,967,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,884,310. The company has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

