NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 1,008,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 1.16% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

