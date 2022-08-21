NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 18,084 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $20,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAP opened at $207.02 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.17.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

