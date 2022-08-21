NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 46,992 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.18% of Quest Diagnostics worth $28,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.37. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,408 shares of company stock valued at $40,110,029 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

