NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,804 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,790 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after purchasing an additional 930,063 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,368 shares of company stock worth $10,172,933 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

CL opened at $83.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

