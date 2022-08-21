NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.47 and a 200-day moving average of $203.65. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

