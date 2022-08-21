NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,319 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Marriott International worth $36,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $161.38 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.02 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

