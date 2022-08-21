NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $21.59 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,595 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after purchasing an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,726,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,025,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,151,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,822,000 after acquiring an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $499.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $502.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $473.90 and a 200-day moving average of $451.17.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

