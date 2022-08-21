NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $29.87 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,337 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $248,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4,124.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 126,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $299.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total value of $3,405,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,761,342.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,378,868.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.65.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

