NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $41.14 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

