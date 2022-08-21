NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,008,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 1.16% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $33,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 6.9 %

SHLS stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

