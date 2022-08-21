NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 226 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,335 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $21,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Workday by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,814,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,588,451,000 after buying an additional 840,799 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Workday by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.19.

WDAY stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.77. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $271,717.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,003,584.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $47,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

