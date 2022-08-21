NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,834,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,041,000 after buying an additional 3,719,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CSX by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

